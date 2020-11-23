Biden To Announce Cabinet Members Tuesday as Trump Continues to Contest Election Results

Joe Biden plans to announce key members of his cabinet on Tuesday as states begin certifying their election results.

President Trump continues to contest the election and has not conceded.

Biden's administration is starting to take shape with only 58 days until he would take office if he's certified as the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

On Tuesday, he'll announce the nomination of long-time aid Antony Blinken as secretary of state. Blinken has worked in foreign policy during the Clinton state department and was deputy secretary of state under President Obama.

Biden will also nominate Alejandro Myorkas as secretary of Homeland Security, Avril Haines as director of National Intelligence, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as US ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield is a retired foreign service officer with decades of diplomatic experience.

Biden wants Jake Sullivan as his national security advisor and former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for the climate.

President Trump's legal challenges continue to be thrown out for lack of evidence. Pennsylvania just dismissed a lawsuit claiming voter fraud. The judge writing the claims are "haphazardly stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster."

This weekend one of Trump's former advisors says it's time for the White House to drop the court cases.

"What's here is, quite frankly is, the conduct of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment," said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Biden also plans to campaign for the two Democrat senate candidates in Georgia. His chief of staff says staffers from the presidential campaign are already on the ground helping candidates Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock.

The Trump administration has also been making the case for Republicans in the Peach State, saying Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler need to be re-elected so the GOP can maintain majority control of the US Senate.

As campaigning continues in Georgia, Loeffler is off of the trail for now. She's in self-quarantine after getting conflicting reports on COVID-19 tests.

