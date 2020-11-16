Could Nancy Pelosi Lose Her Position as House Speaker?

The US House of Representatives was in session on Monday for the first time since Election Day.

Democrats held onto their majority in the election but actually lost seats when the media had predicted they would gain seats.

As of Monday, 422 of the races for the 435 House seats have been called. Democrats have 219 seats which means they've passed the 218-seat threshold needed to earn control of the House. Republicans currently have 203 seats but are leading in most of the outstanding House races still being tallied or verified.

It's House leadership election week in our nation's capital. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to lead House Democrats again, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is predicted to lead Republicans.

But one question is, "How many Democrats will vote against Pelosi?"

"We still have the power of the majority, but on top of that, our leverage and our power is greatly enhanced by having a Democratic president in the White House," Pelosi said, trying to make the most of a big loss of previously Democrat-held seats.

"Pundits doubted us. Polls were stacked against us. I don't believe one person in this room believed we'd win one race," McCarthy said.

"The House is a little different in that the Democrats don't have as big of a majority as they did before," said Political Reporter Julia Manchester with The Hill. "A lot of us predicted that it would be a Democratic sweep in the House and the Senate, that Democrats would be able to expand their majority. However, they did not expand their majority; they actually lost seats."

Not only did Democrats lose ground in the House, they didn't gain much ground at all in the Senate.

"It definitely does make it a bit more difficult for Democrats, because they don't, like I said, have as much ground to stand on," she added. "However, I would say that the power struggle that you hear about is actually within the Democratic Party right now."

Manchester went on to tell CBN News that on a call with the Democratic caucus, more moderate Democrat Abigail Spanberger from Virginia chastised progressive Democrats.

Manchester says she claimed a lot of incumbent moderate Democrats lost their re-election bids because Republicans were able to describe a lot of them as socialists and as ultra-progressives. That was made possible due to the far-left demands to "defund the police" by Black Lives Matter protests, and "Green New Deal" or "Medicare for All" plans from socialists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

