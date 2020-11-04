GOP Takes Away 7 Seats in the House, but Democrats Expected to Keep Control of Majority

While vote counting continues in the fight to win control of the House of Representatives, Democrats have won 193 seats so far while Republicans are close behind with 185. One party needs a majority of the 435 US House seats to win control.

So far, Republicans seem to have scored more takeaways than Democrats, and that will decrease the Democratic majority in the House if the trend holds as more results are reported. Here are a few of those highlights:

GOP Gain in Florida's 27th District

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar won in Florida's 27th Congressional District, beating incumbent Democrat Rep. Donna Shalala.

GOP Gain in Minnesota

Republican Michelle Fischbach defeated the Democratic incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson to become the next representative of Minnesota's 7th Congressional District.

GOP Gain in South Carolina

Republican Nancy Mace reclaimed the GOP seat against challenger Joe Cunningham for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. The race was called early Wednesday morning as Mace led with 52 percent of the vote and Cunningham with 48 percent.

GOP Gain in Oklahoma

Republican Stephanie Bice claimed the victory in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District with 52 percent of the votes while Democrat incumbent Rep. Kendra Horn finished the race with close to 48 percent.

GOP Gain in Florida's 26th District

The GOP's Carlos Gimenez defeated Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida's 26th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Gimenez announced his victory Tuesday night with 52 percent of the votes while Mucarsel-Powell finished with 48 percent.

GOP Gain in Iowa

Republican Ashley Hinson beat incumbent Abby Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st Congressional District race. It was a tight challenge as Hinson finished with 51 percent of the votes and Finkenauer with 48 percent.

Democrats Hold Seat in Virginia

And it was a close race for Virginia's 2nd District with Elaine Luria (D) who faced a difficult challenge against Scott Taylor (R).

Luria spent several hours trailing behind her challenger, but made an unexpected comeback late last night. She won the seat with 50 percent of the votes while Taylor finished with 46 percent.

Races Too Close to Call

The race for Indiana's 5th District shows Republican Victoria Spartz leading with 50 percent of the votes, while Democrat Christian Hale holds 45 percent. Despite the sizable lead by Spartz, the victor is still not known.

Utah's 4th Congressional District race is still too close to call as Ben McAdams (D) holds a narrow lead at 49 percent over Burgess Owens (R) who carries 46 percent of the vote.

CHECK OUT our LIVE Election Map

A number of House races in California are heading toward a close finish while the state continues to tally votes.

Republican Young Kim looks to unseat Rep. Gil Cisneros in California's 39th Congressional district in a close race. Kim leads with 50 percent while Cisneros trails slightly behind at 49 percent.

Another tight race in the Golden State includes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia and his challenger Christy Smith who are head-to-head for California's 25th Congressional District. Smith holds 50 percent of the vote while Garcia retains 49 percent.

The battle for Georgia's 7th Congressional District continues with Carolyn Bourdeaux (D) retaining 51 percent of the votes and Rich McCormick (R) trailing close behind with 49 percent.

Democrats and Republicans say they don't expect the final House results to be known for several days due to complications with absentee voting and setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories