Republican Sen. Steve Daines Wins Montana Senate Race

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines has won reelection to the US Senate, defeating the state's Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.

Bullock is a two-term governor and former Montana attorney general. He entered the Senate race in March after dropping a bid for the party's presidential nomination. His Senate campaign ran mostly on health care and public land protections.

Daines was first elected to the seat in 2014 and has now won a second term. His campaign has also focused resources on protecting public lands and delivering resources to Montana's Native American communities.

NBC Montana reports the race is the most expensive race in the history of Montana, coming in more than double the previous record of more than $70 million set in the 2018 contest between Sen. Jon Tester and Matt Rosendale.

