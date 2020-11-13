President Trump Delivers an Update on Operation Warp Speed at 4:00 PM Eastern

11-13-2020
President Donald Trump will deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed at 4:00 pm Eastern.
These briefings are often delayed.
Did you know?
