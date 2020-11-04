Republicans Fend Off Challenges in Key Senate Races, Could Democrats Still Win Control of Chamber?

The presidential race is just part of the overall election equation and balance of power in Washington. Eyes were also on several US Senate races as well as Democrats sought to seize control of that chamber.

In all, 23 Republican-held Senate seats were on the ballot this year compared with 12 held by Democrats, creating a dangerous playing field for the GOP. Democrats knew they only had to flip three or four seats to gain control of the Senate.

A huge win for Democrats came in Colorado where Republican incumbent Cory Garner was unseated by John Hickenlooper.

"Your message is loud and clear," Hickenlooper. "It's time to put the poisonous politics of this era behind us and come together to move forward."

In Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly unseated incumbent Martha McSally.

"There's only one way we're going to solve these problems," Kelly said. "And that's by working together. Now, some of you watching tonight did not vote for me. And that's OK. I'm going to be your senator, too."

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst rose victorious against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield after a hard-fought campaign. Ernst calling for healing.

"Whether you supported me or not, this has been a very difficult year and a very challenging election for all of us," Ernst said. "People on both sides feel divided. Emotions and those wounds are very, very raw. But the election is over and it's time to start healing. We need to turn down the rhetoric and start listening once again."

It was a nail biter in South Carolina where Republican Senator Lindsey Graham faced major opposition backed by big bucks from Democrat Jamie Harrison. In the end, Graham is going back to Washington.

"Here's the message I got: people like what I'm doing and I'm going to keep doing it," Graham said.

Democrats lost ground in Alabama as Tommy Tuberville defeated incumbent Doug Jones. Jones won the seat in a special election back in 2017. It was the first time a Democrat has won that seat in 25 years.

"Alabama welcome back to the republican US Senate," Tuberville said.

It took until Wednesday afternoon, but Maine's contentious Senate race was finally called for Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

"Throughout all of this extraordinary campaign, I have been strengthened every day by the support and hard work of each and every one of you," Collins said.

There are still some races too close to call including the one in North Carolina between incumbent Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham and in Michigan where Democrat Gary Peters in trying to beat back Republican John James.

There are also two Senate races in Georgia heading for a run-off.

