GOP Takes South Carolina 1st Congressional District from Democrats

Republicans have made some gains in their effort to decrease the Democrats' margin of control in the House of Representatives. In one of those takeaways, a Republican candidate has won a House seat that was held by a Democrat in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race.

Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace defeated Democratic US Rep. Joe Cunningham Tuesday night.

With 95% of the votes counted, Mace earned more than 203,000 votes and 51.42%, while Cunningham won 192,000 votes and 48.5% of the overall tally.

Cunningham was a first-term incumbent who had created a bill to ban offshore oil and gas drilling which passed through the US House of Representatives in 2019.

Mace is the director of a former coalition for Trump's 2016 campaign and currently represents the state's 99th District in the South Carolina House of Representatives. Her principal goals include supporting limits on offshore drilling off South Carolina's coast and restrictions on abortion.

Both candidates focused on serving the best interests of Lowcountry as they headed into the homestretch of the election.