The March to the White House: These Are the States Trump and Biden Both Need to Win

Election Day is coming to a close after millions of voters hit the polls today, in addition to the 95 million other Americans who cast their ballots in advance. That's a historic high that hasn't been matched in any presidential election since 1900, according to the University of Florida Election Project.

The large voter turnout also signals that many Americans believe this election will be vitally important to the nation going forward.

As returns come in from all 50 states, the magic number that Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are looking for is 270 electoral votes. The Electoral College was a system set up in the US Constitution and has been refined over the last two centuries.

Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House of Representatives, plus its two senators. That's a majority of the 538 electoral votes that are up for grabs in the 50 states.

Swing states are the key to this election, so we're following them closely tonight. Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina could all be close contests, and they represent 101 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Pennsylvania - In 2016, The Keystone State surprised a lot of people when its citizens voted for Trump. The race is close again this year for the state's 20 electoral votes, according to pre-election polls. Although, only one poll ultimately counts -- the one taken on Election Day at the ballot box.

North Carolina - Both candidates and their stand-ins included frequent visits to North Carolina seeking its 15 electoral votes. This is not a red or blue state - it's now considered a purple state. Back in 2008, Barack Obama barely won by 0.3 percent and then lost the state in 2012 to Mitt Romney by 2 percent. Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper told the Citizen Times, North Carolina was the most-important swing state in deciding the election.

Georgia - Another state to watch closely, the Peach State has gone red for nearly the last 30 years. Trump and Biden are in a dead heat in the state. Both campaigns scheduled events in the state, including President Trump who held a large rally on Sunday.

Ohio - Why watch Ohio? No Republican president has ever won the White House without carrying The Buckeye State's 18 electoral votes. Biden could lose the state but still win. But the state counts its votes quickly. Absentee ballots will be handled before its polls close at 7:30 pm Eastern.

Wisconsin - Wisconsin is another purple state to watch. It flip-flopped from blue to red in 2016. One thing to remember about The Badger State with its 10 electoral votes is that it has not been constantly blue. "In fact, in 2000 and 2004, Wisconsin was decided by very very close margins," Beloit College Professor Philip Chen told WREX-TV. "Wisconsin is not what we think of in a traditionally long-term blue state." It's an important enough state that Trump visited Wisconsin eight times this year.

Michigan - The Wolverine State has 16 electoral votes at stake and is a battleground that many political pundits see as one of the states that will determine the outcome of the election. Trump had a very narrow victory here in 2016. Polls show Biden leading in Michigan, but as Alvin Tillery, a Northwestern University political scientist told VOANews.com, voter turnout is hard to predict during a pandemic. "People have shown a willingness to put it all on the line to go out and vote," he said.

Florida - With its 29 electoral votes, it's the biggest prize among the perennial battleground states, and it's a state that would virtually block Trump's reelection if it swings Democratic.