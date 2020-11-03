Displaying 30+ Stories
VA Race Between Elaine Luria and Scott Taylor Is a Chance for GOP to Take a Dem House Seat

11-03-2020
CBN News
Heading into Election Day, Democrats held a firm grip on control of the House of Representatives. Most pollsters think the Republicans have no chance of winning control, but CBN News is keeping an eye on a handful of House races to see if there might be any shift in control of Congress. 

One of those races was in Virginia's 2nd District where incumbent Elaine Luria (D) was facing a challenge by Scott Taylor (R).  With 81% of precincts reporting tonight, Taylor held a sizable lead, but that can shift as more ballots are counted.

CHECK OUT our LIVE Election Map

Luria is running for re-election to represent Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. She was elected to the seat in 2018, defeating then-incumbent Taylor 51 percent to 49 percent. 

Taylor also ran for election to the US Senate to represent Virginia. He was a member of the US House, representing Virginia's 2nd Congressional District when he assumed office on Jan. 3, 2017, and left office on Jan. 3, 2019. 

The results of this race could signal any possible shift to the partisan control of the US House of Representatives in the 117th Congress.
 

