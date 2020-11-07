White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an official with the Trump Administration.

The New York Times reported that Meadows received his test results on Wednesday - adding his name to the list of people in the White House who have become infected with the virus.

President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

Others connected to the Trump administration who have previously tested positive include First Lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Trump aide Stephen Miller, among others.

Meadows drew criticism several weeks ago for declaring that the Trump administration would not be able to "control" spreading the coronavirus.

"We're not going to control the pandemic," Meadows said during CNN's "State of the Union," adding that "we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigations areas."

At least 9.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States and 236,000 people have died from the virus.

