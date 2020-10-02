Amy Coney Barrett Tests Negative for COVID, Senate 'Full Steam Ahead' as Confirmation Faith Fight Looms

WASHINGTON, DC - President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for coronavirus despite recent contact with the president and many other lawmakers and officials in the US capital.

One of the US senators in contact with her recently, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), has just tested positive for the virus today.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Friday it's “full steam ahead” on the Senate GOP’s plans for quick confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court. Confirmation hearings start in 10 days.

Barrett has been making the Senate rounds in the lead-up to the October 12 hearings. While she will certainly face tough legal questions, many expect to also see repeat performances of some of the stunning attacks that took place during the last confirmation hearing.

"If they treat Judge Barrett like they did Judge Kavanaugh, it's going to blow up in their face big time," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Another big question is this: Will Democrats specifically focus on Barrett's faith?

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) has already promised to go after Barrett's personal religious beliefs this time around.

But Fr. Thomas Reese, a senior analyst for Religion News Service said, "What religion has to do with how she sees things is not relevant. It's what her actual actions are in her judicial philosophy."

Still, that didn't stop California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) from going there in 2017 when Barrett faced confirmation for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

"I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you," said Feinstein.

Barrett went on to repeat numerous times that her faith would not influence her rulings.

"It's never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge's personal convictions whether they derive from faith or anywhere else on the law," said Barrett.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) addressed the Senate affirming the Constitution's religious protections.

"Article 6 of the Constitution says there is no religious test that should ever be required as a qualification in any office, public trust under the United States," said Lankford.

Fr. Reese insists Democrats would be wise to stay focused on questions about her judicial philosophy.

"There's no religion test for anyone who is nominated, but there's no problem being against a nominee who is Catholic or who is Buddhist or whatever, if the reason you're against them is you disagree with the way they would make decisions on the Court," said Reese.

Democrats are expected to employ delay tactics. But with Republicans in the majority, and little opposition in the party, Barrett should have enough support to be confirmed.

Conservative pro-life groups like Concerned Women for America are excited about the nomination.

"A woman of faith, a woman who loves her family, a woman who loves her husband. We think she will be a great justice," said CEO Penny Nance.

The calendar is set with opening statements scheduled for October 12th followed by two rounds of questions on the 13th and 14th, and we'll hear from outside witnesses October 15th.

President Donald Trump says the confirmation process should be a "quick" one, urging Democrats to "provide her with a respectful and dignified hearing."

"She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credential and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution," said President Trump.

If for some reason, the confirmation doesn't happen until after the election, Republicans could be voting having just lost the White House and Senate majority. Since a new Senate majority wouldn't take over until January, Republicans could still push this nomination through.

