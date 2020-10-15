As COVID Hits Harris Campaign, Biden and Trump Hold Dueling Town Halls and the Prez Points to Jesus

With just 19 days to go until Election Day, an unexpected development hit the Biden-Harris campaign.

Kamala Harris' in-person campaign events have now been canceled through Sunday. That word came from Biden's campaign manager after two of her staffers, including her communications director, tested positive for coronavirus. But the presidential campaigns are continuing, full steam ahead.

At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina today the crowd applauded when President Trump said, "Somebody said to me the other day, you are the most famous person in the world by far. I said no, I'm not. No, I'm not. They say yes you are. I say nope. They say who is the most famous. I said, Jesus Christ."

Tonight, an election first is unfolding in the form of a divided presidential debate with Trump and Biden participating in dueling town halls on competing networks.

Pitching voters in Iowa, the President's message couldn't be clearer. "For me, to only be up six, I'm a little bit concerned. I'll tell you that," said Trump.

Some polls are showing the race tight in states like Iowa that the president easily won 4 years ago. This as early voting records are being shattered across the country. There are long lines from Tennessee to Georgia and Texas.

"First time I'm voting early, but I didn't want to leave it to chance," said one voter.

Tonight's town halls come after the president said he would not participate in a virtual debate with former Vice President Biden. So Biden is taking questions from voters in Philadelphia while the president answers voters in Miami.

"I want to thank, thank, thank you for all you've done for me," said Biden.

The Biden campaign says it raised a record $383 million in September, bringing its cash on hand to $432 million in the final stretch of the race.

But in a new digital ad, former President Barack Obama urges Democrats not to get complacent. "It's going to be close. It could come down to a handful of voters just like you."

Kamala Harris was also supposed to make a stop in North Carolina today.



Closer to home, First Lady Melania Trump has revealed their son Baron tested positive for coronavirus but says he is a strong teenager and has no symptoms.

