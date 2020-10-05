'Back to Business': VP Mike Pence Prepares for Debate with Kamala Harris, Spearheads 'Operation MAGA'

ABOVE: CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody appeared on Monday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about Wednesday's vice-presidential debate and why President Trump's quick return to the campaign trail could be very important. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative again for the coronavirus Monday.

Not long afterward, Pence boarded Air Force Two for Salt Lake City, Utah where he'll debate Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) Wednesday night.

Political pundits expect all eyes will be on this vice presidential debate which in past years has been a ho-hum affair. But questions of the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will certainly be at the forefront Wednesday night.

"Normally, the vice presidential debate is inconsequential. That is not the case in 2020," said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential bid. "The public has so many questions about how we got here and it's an opportunity for Pence to answer some of those."

CBNNEWS.COM WILL CARRY THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE LIVE FROM 9:00 PM to 10:30 PM EASTERN ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7.

It all comes as the Trump campaign launches what it calls "Operation MAGA."

With the President semi-sidelined because of COVID-19, Pence is spearheading in-person campaign events and rallies in some key battleground states.

"We've got a campaign to run," Pence said Saturday on a call with staff. "I promise you, this president, as soon as his doctors say so, he's going to be back out there."

Ahead of Wednesday's debate, the campaign will hold virtual events.

And then the vice president will swing through Arizona before he goes to vote early in his home state of Indiana.

Trump's family members and top officials are also expected to make campaign appearances, while the president recovers.

"With the President off of the campaign trail, I think it's going to actually be even more important. I think as we've talked about all along, elections are won at the margins," noted CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody on the Monday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation. "And anything that this campaign, either side Biden or Trump can do at this point is going to be a big deal. Let's remember. We'll have to wait and see when the President comes back to the campaign trail because at this point every day is crucial. Every day that he misses is crucial. And as much as Mike Pence is in some of these battleground states, there's nothing that can replace President Trump and the energy and the crowds he draws."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!