Barrett Confirmation Set for Monday, Poll Shows Most Americans Support Her and Oppose Court-Packing

The Senate will vote to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.

"With regard to the Supreme Court justice, we'll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a press conference.

"I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law," he added.

Despite Democratic complaints that the process is occurring too close to the November election, Republicans have pressed to move forward with the proceedings.

According to a new Gallup poll, 51 percent of people support Barrett's confirmation before the election, while 46 percent oppose the idea and 3 percent were undecided.

Whether or not the dividing line is due to the unusual timing of Barrett's nomination, these findings reveal that Americans are deeply divided over the decision.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated that she has the deep legal expertise, dispassionate judicial temperament, and sheer intellectual horsepower that the American people deserve to have on their Supreme Court," McConnell said this week. "I look forward to the Judiciary Committee's vote on Thursday. The full Senate will turn to Judge Barrett's nomination as soon as it comes out of committee. I'll be proud to vote to confirm this exceptional jurist."

In opposition to Barrett's confirmation, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to shut down the Senate until after Nov. 3 but Republicans blocked his effort.

"This is the most rushed...most partisan, least legitimate Supreme Court nomination process in our nation's history - in our nation's entire history - and it should not proceed," Schumer said. "Therefore, I will move to adjourn the Senate until after Nov. 3 election, with the ability to come back into session if there is a bipartisan agreement on a COVID relief package."

Additionally, Barrett's confirmation has raised the issue of "court-packing". Some Democrats have called for Biden to add extra progressive justices to the Supreme Court to negate Barrett's future influence if Biden wins the election and Democrats also take the Senate.

A New York Times poll found strong resistance to that idea with 58 percent against it and only 31 percent supporting it. Resistance was even stronger among independents as 65 percent oppose expanding the court.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories