Biden and Wife Test Negative as COVID Concerns Escalate in DC, Sen. Mike Lee Tests Positive

10-02-2020
Benjamin Gill
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo: Mario Gonzalez/CBN News)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for the coronavirus after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump just tested positive for the disease.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump on Tuesday night, and while they were socially distanced and did not make physical contact during the debate, neither man wore masks as they debated.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor issued a statement Friday saying, "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician."

Biden then posted a message on social media saying, “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning that President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” at this time, and the Trumps "remain in good spirits.” Barron Trump, 14, has reportedly tested negative for the virus.

Today, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative for COVID-19. Both serve as senior White House advisers and traveled with the president on board Air Force One for his first debate against Biden in Cleveland. 

Still, Meadows also noted that he believes more White House staffers will likely test positive for the coronavirus in light of their close proximity to Hope Hicks and the first family.

And now a US lawmaker has just tested positive for COVID. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Lee had attended President Trump's announcement ceremony Saturday for the new Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. 

Today Amy Coney Barrett was also tested and does not have coronavirus.

 

