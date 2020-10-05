Biden Hits Campaign Trail Amid Concerns He Could Still Contract COVID-19

Democrat Joe Biden was in the battleground state of Florida on Monday, making stops around Miami, including a town hall event in the evening.

It could be days before President Trump returns to campaigning as the 74-year-old recovers from his bout with coronavirus.

Biden is promising to disclose all of his test results while campaigning, and calling for all Americans to gain access to testing.

"It's not just the folks in the White House or who travel with me that deserve regular testing. Every single American deserves safety and peace of mind. And it means that we need transparency," he said.

Although the podiums remained less than 13 feet apart during Tuesday night's debate, there's concern Biden is still at risk.

He will reportedly be tested each time he travels.

In addition to pulling negative campaign ads, Biden promised to change his tone at a virtual town hall on Saturday.

"I don't want to be attacking the President and the First Lady now," he explained.

"When the administration was told, you know that there's 1,000 people a day dying with COVID, the response was, 'it is what it is.' It is what it is? It is what it is because they are who they are," Biden said.

As President Trump recovers, the fate of the remaining two presidential debates is unknown.

On Thursday, Biden plans to make his first visit to the battleground state of Arizona with running mate Kamala Harris.