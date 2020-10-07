Declassified Material Reveals Clinton Plan to 'Vilify' Trump by Linking Him to Russia Hoax

ABOVE: CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about the potential fallout over the declassified material.

Did the CIA help to perpetrate the Russia hoax in order to help Hillary Clinton defeat Donald Trump? That's what newly declassified material appears to indicate.

The documents are also shedding light on President Obama's awareness of the reported Clinton plan to link Russian interference to Trump. Those efforts were apparently ongoing even after the election, during the final days of Obama's lame-duck administration.

President Trump says he has now declassified all of the documents related to the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president tweeted last night, "I have fully authorized the total declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political *crime* in American history, the Russia hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton email scandal."

The president also tweeted he had declassified the information long ago, but people have acted very slowly on it.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Fox News reports that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has declassified documents revealing that former CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama on Hillary Clinton's reported plan to link candidate Donald Trump to Russia in order to distract the public from her use of a private e-mail server for government documents.

Notes from a 2016 White House briefing by Brennan state that Clinton allegedly approved "a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service."

Handwritten notations list "POTUS", or President Barack Obama, among those in the meeting.

Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch is filing a Freedom of Information Act request to learn more, writing in an Op-Ed, "Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and their top intelligence officers huddled in the Oval Office shortly before Donald Trump was inaugurated to discuss what they would do about this new President they despised. Now we aim to find out more about this conspiracy."

"Obama's infamous January 5, 2017, Oval Office meeting is a key moment in the corrupt effort to smear and spy on President Trump and target General Flynn with a malicious prosecution. Rather than delay and stonewall, it is urgent the FBI, DOJ, ODNI release all records about this malicious, seditious conspiracy," Fitton said.

When all the documents are finally declassified, and all the redactions removed from reports, the nation will see that the FBI and CIA not only knew the Russia "collusion" allegations against Trump were a political dirty trick, but that they were in on the trick — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, experts like Hoover Institution media fellow Paul Sperry, author of bestseller INFILTRATION, are exposing just how deep the agenda went to "get Trump."

BREAKING: FBI Agent Barnett, who was on loan to Mueller but never wiped his phone, last month told investigators the Trump-Russia "collusion" case was built "supposition on supposition" & a "dumb theory" & "there was no evidence of a crime" vs Flynn whose case used to "get Trump" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 6, 2020