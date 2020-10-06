Donald Trump Makes Dramatic Return to White House: 'Don't Be Afraid' of COVID

President Donald Trump has staged a dramatic comeback after contracting COVID-19, and he has a message for Americans: don't fear the disease.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Trump said in a video. "We have the best medical equipment, the best medicines, all developed recently."

The so-called mainstream media are creating new controversy by attacking Trump, accusing him of being cavalier about the disease by projecting a strong recovery and encouraging Americans not to be afraid. The Associated Press even labeled it a "nonchalant message" in what they called a news article.

"I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's ok," Trump said about his decision to leave the hospital. "And now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful."

While reportedly still contagious, Trump will continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.

There will also be a White House contact tracing unit.

Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two assistants have also contracted COVID-19, and masks are now required in the West Wing.

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said, "Though (Trump) may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7."

Doctor Anthony Fauci told CNN the president looks good. "You are not out of it until you have gone several days on out and doing well. He certainly does look well," Fauci said.

But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told an NBC town hall that with COVID, Trump still doesn't get it.



Biden said, "Now, what is this macho thing? 'I'm not going to wear a mask.' What's the deal here? Be patriotic for G** sake."

While the president recovers, Biden is trying to capitalize on having the campaign trail to himself, starting with Florida and traveling to traditionally Republican states.

The Trump campaign has responded with what it calls Operation MAGA, with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Trump family campaigning in key battleground states across the country while the president recovers.

Vice President Pence is in Salt Lake City for his debate Wednesday night with Kamala Harris. The two will be separated by a sheet of plexiglass and 12 feet of social distancing.