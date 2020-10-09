Join CBN News for LIVE Coverage of Confirmation Hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

A confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will begin Monday morning when she appears before the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barrett, 48, a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, was nominated by the president to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced the hearing would begin at 9:00 am EDT Monday, Oct. 12, and be held over the next four days, concluding on Oct. 15.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the hearing would be a hybrid of both in-person and virtual presence, where senators can ask questions. The Senate has done this for months to question witnesses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrett is a favorite among conservatives for a couple of reasons. One, she's relatively young and is a devout Catholic. Two, media reports about her past academic record of legal writings suggest a potential openness to overturning Roe v. Wade.

For those reasons, she's also become a target of the Left. Still, Article Six of the United States Constitution forbids religious tests for government service: "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

Barrett's faith has already come under fire in previous confirmation hearings, and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said she plans to zero in even more forcefully on Barrett's Christian beliefs this time.

Hirono already said last week she doubts that Barrett's "closely held (religious) views can be separated from her ability to make objective, fair decisions."

Barrett is a mother of seven children. At just 48-years-old, Barrett holds promise for a potential decades-long term on the bench. She once clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, taught law at Notre Dame, and has reported conservative views about protecting religious freedom.

As to her faith, Barrett is a part of the charismatic renewal movement within the Catholic Church and participates in a "covenant community" called People of Praise.

As CBN News reported, during a speech earlier this month at the FAMiLY LEADER Foundation's "Faith in Leadership, America's Need for Revival" in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Mike Pence criticized Democrats for targeting Barrett's Christian faith.

He reminded the audience about Barrett's confirmation hearing just two years ago, when she was nominated to the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.



"At Judge Barrett's confirmation hearing, the Democrat chairman of the Judiciary Committee criticized her Catholic faith, saying that quote, 'the dogma lives loudly within you'. And Hollywood elites have already begun to criticize her and her family for their commitment to their faith," the Vice President said.

"Well, I got news for the Democrats and the Hollywood elites. That dogma lives loudly in me. That dogma lives in hundreds of millions of Americans. And every American who cherishes faith has the right to live and work and worship according to the dictates of our faith and conscience enshrined in the Constitution of the United States," Pence said to thunderous applause.

"The American people cherish the freedom of religion of every American and every faith and these attacks on Judge Barrett's faith must stop!" he said.

A group of Christian intercessory prayer leaders will gather in front of the US Supreme Court building at 12:00 Noon Monday. The leaders will pray for and ask God to bless Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her family, and the US Senate in the confirmation process.

