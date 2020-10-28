Less Than a Week 'til Election Day, Here's What the Candidates Are Doing in the Campaign Home Stretch

The final campaign push is underway by Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as the race for the White House enters its last week.

President Trump is barnstorming the country, recently hitting three states, including the key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, along with an important district in Nebraska. And today he's been visiting Nevada and Arizona on his way to Miami tonight for a Tampa rally Thursday.



Biden went on offense Tuesday, trying to flip the state of Georgia into his column. And today he made a speech in Delaware where he lives, saying, "I'm not running on the false promises of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch. But I do promise this: We will start on day one doing the right things."

Both candidates are talking about the major issues of the coronavirus and the economy - along with others important to their audiences.

Trump said, "With your vote, we will continue to bring back our jobs, support our police, defend our Second Amendment, which is under siege, secure our borders, maintain American energy independence, expand school choice."

"We're on track to deliver 100 million doses of a safe vaccine and a great vaccine. And that's all set. We're all set. Logistically, our military is going to deliver it. It'll be done very quickly," he promised.

Biden said, "We will act on the first day of my presidency to get COVID under control, we'll act to pass my economic plan, will finally reward work, not wealth, in this country. We'll act to pass my health care plan to provide affordable, accessible health care for every American and drug prices that are dramatically lower. We'll act pass the Biden climate plan."

With less than a week before Election Day, 71 million Americans have already voted early according to the US Elections Project. That is more than half the total vote from four years ago.