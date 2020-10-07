Pence, Harris Square Off in Only Vice Presidential Debate of Campaign: Watch LIVE at 9:00 Eastern

Tonight Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic rival Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will face off in a live televised debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This is the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election.

It will be a debate unlike any other. The vice president and Harris will be 12 feet apart, going head to head with a see-through plexiglass barrier between them.

Joe Biden has insisted on the stage-distancing and the plexiglass to protect his running mate who arrived in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Final preparations are underway. The stakes in tonight's debate are arguably the highest in recent history with America facing a deadly pandemic, battles over religious freedom, a heated divide over racial protests, and a sudden Supreme Court confirmation fight.

Before the debate, Harris pre-judged Pence, saying, "Be prepared for what is, I think, very likely to be a series of untruths."

Pence says he's ready. "We're looking very much forward to the vice presidential debate," he said.

Former Democratic presidential primary challenger Pete Buttigieg was spotted in Harris' hotel. He's been playing the role of Pence during Harris' debate rehearsals.

Like last week's presidential debate between Trump and Biden, much of the focus is expected to be on the coronavirus pandemic and the government's response.

