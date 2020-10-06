SURVEY: Biden Leads Trump Among Latino Christian Voters, but Trump Gets a Big Boost

ABOVE: Tony Suarez, chief operating officer of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, appeared the Tuesday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about what he believes will be the very strong support Hispanics will give President Trump in November. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

A new survey focusing on Latino Christian voters found that Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump, according to the Claremont McKenna College's Latino Religions and Politics National Survey.

However, the survey found Trump's support among the group has grown significantly since 2016.

It says 62% of registered Latino Christian voters said they would vote for Biden, compared to 30% who would vote for President Trump.

Gastón Espinosa, who chairs the religious studies department at Claremont McKenna College, said the survey featured 823 Catholics, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.42%, and 453 Protestants and other Christians, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6%.

Espinosa said they focused on Latino Christians because they "make up the vast majority of Latinos who are religious."

Exploring the role of religion in politics is crucial given that nearly 70% of the surveyed Latino Christians said religious guidance is important in their daily lives, he said.

Trump's popularity among Latino Christian voters has improved from 15% in 2016 to 32% in 2020.

He's also doing better in Florida, with 41% of Latinos Christian voters supporting him compared to 35% in 2016.

Latinos of faith are expected to play key roles in states like Florida where there are more than two million registered Latino voters.

During an interview with CBN News' Faith Nation on Tuesday, Tony Suarez, chief operating officer of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said President Trump continues to have strong Hispanic evangelical support.

"It was over 60 percent in 2016. We think it's going to be over 70 percent this election," Suarez said. "It's because of what the platform stands for -- life, religious liberty, the Supreme Court, Israel -- it's those issues that continue to resound with our convictions that continue to bring Hispanic evangelicals to the polls and our strong support of President Trump."

"Like I said, we're going to see it again this election cycle," he added.

