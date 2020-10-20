Trump and Biden Face New Rules with Microphone-Muters in Final Presidential Debate

The Trump and Biden camps are following two very different approaches in these final days of the campaign as COVID concerns still plague America.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump is drawing huge crowds reminiscent of 2016's final days, while former vice president Joe Biden is sticking to his cautious approach with small events focused more on adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing recommendations than energizing his supporters.

Trump holds a rally tonight in Erie, Pennsylvania but Biden is off the campaign trail for a few days. His campaign says he's preparing for their next debate, scheduled for Thursday evening.

New rules have also been announced for this final debate between the two candidates, which will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

With just a few days before the final face-off between the candidates, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates is promising more structure than the contentious first debate.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time.

"The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said in a statement.

Both candidates will then be un-muted for follow-up discussions.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says Trump "is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last-minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide an advantage to their favored candidate."

The commission has faced pressure from the Trump campaign to avoid changing the rules, while Biden's team was hoping for a more ordered debate. In a statement, the commission said it "had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed-upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules."

