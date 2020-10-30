Trump and Biden Stump in Same Swing States as Race Comes Down to the Wire

It looks like the presidential campaigns are chasing each other around the country. For the second day in a row, both Trump and Biden are making appearances in the same state. Thursday it was Florida. Friday it's the battleground state of Minnesota.

President Trump is making his fourth trip to Minnesota this campaign season as he seeks to flip this traditionally blue state red. He came razor close in 2016 and has been laser-focused on it ever since.

Both camps held very different rallies in the "sunshine state" of Florida Thursday with the president high off of some good economic news.

The large crowd in Tampa chanted, "4 more years, 4 more years" as the president took a victory lap over the just-released third-quarter economic numbers, citing the economy grew just over 33 percent from July to September.

"We are doing great. Did you see the number today? 33.1 GDP, the biggest in the history of our country by almost triple, right? Almost triple. Now, it's very much bigger than any GDP we've ever had," he said. The economy still hasn't fully recovered from the pandemic lockdown-induced recession, but the numbers indicate it's been heading the right direction.

In contrast to Trump's big rallies, former Vice President Joe Biden held two socially distanced drive-in rallies in Florida on Thursday. The first was in Ft. Lauderdale where he appealed to the state's large Hispanic population, declaring Cuba is no closer to democracy now than it was four years ago.

"President Trump can advance democracy and human rights for the Cuban people, or the Venezuelan people, for that matter, when he has embraced so many autocrats around the world, starting with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un of North Korea," Biden said.

His second drive-in rally in Tampa was rained out, but not before Biden made his case there for the environment in an effort to have a different outcome in Florida than in 2016. "We have to vote to meet the challenge of climate crisis because, you know, in Florida, it is a crisis," he said.



More than 80 million Americans have already voted, absentee or by mail, which is equal to nearly 60% of all voters who cast ballots in the 2016 election. Both Trump and Biden are busy crisscrossing the country trying to energize the millions more who will vote on Tuesday.