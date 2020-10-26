Trump Team Says This Is the Answer to the Pandemic, Biden Team Blasts Trump as COVID Cases Up

Johns Hopkins says the US set a new one day record Friday for new coronavirus infections with over 83,000 cases.

And another White House aide has been infected, but it's not slowing down the Trump campaign.

With a little over a week before the election, Vice President Mike Pence was back out on the campaign trail, despite his chief of staff, Marc Short, testing positive for COVID-19.

Pence tested negative on Sunday.

His opponent, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who suspended campaigning when a member of her staff tested positive, criticized Pence for traveling.

"I think we have modeled the right and good behavior and they should take our lead," Harris said.

President Trump is taking an optimistic approach, telling supporters, "We're rounding the turn. Even without the vaccines, we're rounding the turn. It's going to be over."

Trump Team Says Treatments Are the Solution to Control the Pandemic

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN the administration is focusing on getting treatments ready.

"We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics," Meadows said.

When asked "Why not get control of the pandemic?" Meadows replied, "Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu."

Joe Biden calls that an admission of failure by the White House.

While the virus remains a major issue for many, the President is also focusing on the economy – warning voters in oil-producing states like Pennsylvania that Biden will destroy the fracking industry if elected. Biden says he never opposed fracking, but he has said in the past it would be "eliminated."