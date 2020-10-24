Trump Votes 'for a Guy Named Trump' in FL Before Barnstorming Country; Biden Focusing on PA

President Donald Trump voted early in Florida on Saturday at a library in West Palm Beach. "I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters.

The president, who wore a mask while voting inside, was met by a crowd of cheering supporters outside.

Trump called his in-person vote "a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that."

Trump has regularly raised concerns about the potential for fraud if state governments mail thousands of ballots to residences without being able to verify the eligibility of those potential voters.

JUST VOTED. A great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

While campaigning in Florida on Friday, Trump also blasted opponent Joe Biden for admitting this week that he wants to put an end to the US oil industry in the coming years. "That could be one of the biggest mistakes made in presidential debate history," Trump said.

With rallies scheduled in three battleground states this weekend - Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin - the president is vowing to hit the campaign trail hard over the next 10 days leading up to the election.

"To continue our movement, I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote," Trump told supporters in Florida on Friday. "Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: 'Come on, boss. You got to vote'."

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is holding a few drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania this weekend, urging Americans to vote despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"We choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division. Science over fiction. Truth over lies," Biden said. "It's time to stand up. Let's take back our Democracy now. We can do this. There's nothing we cannot do."

Singer Bon Jovi is reportedly joining the former vice president for a live performance in Luzerne County.

And Biden is getting some unusual assistance from a major US business.

David Barrett, CEO of software company Expensify, emailed 10 million of his customers and asked them to vote for Biden.

"If you are a US citizen, anything less than a vote for Biden is a vote against democracy," Barrett claimed in the email. "I'm saying a vote for Trump, a vote for a third-party candidate, or simply not voting at all - they're all the same, and they all mean: 'I care more about my favorite issue than democracy'."

But, not everyone favored Barrett's email.

@expensify @dbarrett Our entire company just received this email from Expensify. How dare you use our email addresses for your personal political action! Are you giving our contact information to Democratic organizations? pic.twitter.com/nx9gISrCoG — Todd Sherman (@TTSherman) October 22, 2020

Great lesson in how to lose 50% of your business brought to you by @dbarrett from @expensify pic.twitter.com/Nne0HbX6Am — Micah Jones (@lmnjones) October 23, 2020

The email from the CEO of @expensify to their customer database is completely innapropiate irrespective of your political views. Total spam. We use them. Alternatives? pic.twitter.com/WTM7ZSxxtX — Carlos Domingo (@carlosdomingo) October 23, 2020

Despite the backlash Barrett has received, he said it's crucial to stand up for your beliefs. "I would say the impact on the business was not top of mind," he says. "I guess ultimately you just have to do what's right."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories