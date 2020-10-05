White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID-19 this morning (Monday, October 5th) while experiencing “no symptoms” according to a statement released from the Press Secretary official Twitter account.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID–19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” the statement read. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing Thursday,” McEnany wrote.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely,” she concluded.

McEnany’s announcement comes on the heels of President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump announcing they both have the virus. Hope Hicks was the first prominent member of the administration to come down with the virus, while Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are both negative.

KellyAnne Conway, Mike Lee, Trump Campaign manager Bill Stepien, Chris Christie, Ron Johnson, Thom Tillis have all tested positive for COVID-19. You can see a complete list HERE.

McEnany has been open about her Christian faith, speaking to CBN News recently about how she applies that faith to her job in the White House.

You can watch that interview with David Brody below.

