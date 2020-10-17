White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tweets She's 'Blessed to be COVID Clear'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a message Friday on social media that she feels "blessed" to be over the Coronavirus.

"Blessed to be COVID clear!" she wrote on Twitter.

Blessed to be COVID clear! pic.twitter.com/nZLpBtXnyd — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 16, 2020

McEnany announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 5th, even though she was not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement. "No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit."



News of her test results came shortly after President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump announced they both had the virus. Hope Hicks was the first prominent member of the administration to test positive, while Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were both negative.

KellyAnne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, GOP Senators Mike Lee (UT), Thom Tillis (NC), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and senior advisor Stephen Miller have all tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Oct. 16, nearly 217,000 people have died from the virus, according to the CDC.

