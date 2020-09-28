Democrats Try to Paint Barrett as Outside the Mainstream, but They Admit These Key Points

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has chosen Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court.

Barrett is Trump's third pick for the high court. At 48, she's the youngest Supreme Court nominee in recent memory which means she could serve for decades.

"We have Justice Gorsuch, Justice Kavanaugh, and now we have Amy, along with over 300 federal judges by the end of this term," Trump said, touting his judicial legacy.

A devout Catholic, mother of seven and former clerk to Justice Scalia, critics on the Left say Barrett could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court. But some consider Chief Justice John Roberts to be more centrist than conservative, which means it would be more of a 5-4 majority for conservatives.



"I clerked for Justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate," Barrett said. "His judicial philosophy is mine too: a judge must apply the law as written."



Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Strong criticism poured in swiftly from the top Senate Democrat, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says he will not even meet with the nominee.

"Her views are way to the right of the American people and as they learn about it, she will become less and less popular," Schumer argued. "Just about everything that America believes and stands for when it comes to issues like health care and labor rights and LGBTQ rights and women's rights. Judge Barrett stands against all of that."

Barrett has strong support from religious conservatives like Penny Nance with Concerned Women for America who encouraged Trump to nominate Barrett.



"She is a woman who actually believes her faith and that's why she was attacked when she was being confirmed for the 7th circuit court of appeals by Diane Feinstein," Nance said.

Do you support the Constitutional process for a full court? Check out CBN’s Faith In Action petition to Fill the Supreme Court.

"Diane Feinstein had absolutely ripped her by saying 'the Dogma' as her Catholic faith 'lives loudly' in her, and since then she taken on this cult status if you will among evangelicals and Catholics, pro-life Catholics, and she's kind of been a hero to the Right after receiving that treatment from the Democrats," said CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody.

Democrats oppose her nomination stating no Supreme Court Justice has been confirmed this close to a presidential election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the nomination is about targeting Obamacare and called on the Senate to wait until after the election to vote. "It's no mystery about what's happening here: President Trump is trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act," Biden said.

DEMOCRATS WANT TO STOP BARRETT, BUT THEY ADMIT THESE SURPRISING POINTS

Meanwhile, Democrats are admitting several things.

First, there's nothing they can really do to block the nomination. "We can slow it down, perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most but we can't stop the outcome," said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Second, even progressive legal expert Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School writes in an essay for Bloomberg, "I want to be extremely clear. Regardless of what you or I may think of the circumstances of this nomination, Barrett is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court."

Feldman continued, "And when she is confirmed, I am going to accept it as the consequence of the constitutional rules we have and the choices we collectively and individually have made. And I'm going to be confident that Barrett is going to be a good justice, maybe even a great one — even if I disagree with her all the way."

The process is moving quickly with the White House delivering paperwork today and meetings beginning this week.

Nance says Barrett is ready to face Senate Democrats. "We are going to work very hard to make sure that she is confirmed and you don't know what they are going to throw at you but she is more than ready 'cause she is battle-tested, she's already been through it," she said.

