President Trump Announces List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

ABOVE: President Trump delivered remarks on judicial appointments Wednesday afternoon, including his list of potential Supreme Court nominees. Watch the President's remarks beginning at 17:50 into the video.

President Trump has three sitting senators on his new list of possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) are all solid conservatives sure to raise the hackles of liberals who've generally be unhappy with the conservative bent of Trump's judicial nominees for the last four years.

Another pick likely to earn their ire is 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, who worked for years advocating for the pro-life and religious freedom causes while at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lawrence Van Dyke is another controversial name on Trump's new list. He was branded by some liberals as a homophobic opponent of abortion rights, gun control, and environmental protections after Trump nominated him to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pro-life groups, though, were quick to praise the list and those on it.

"President Trump's latest Supreme Court list is filled with all-stars," stated Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. "The list reflects the president's firm and proven commitment to only nominating Supreme Court justices who will respect the Constitution and the inalienable right to life."

Alliance Defending Freedom President Michael Farris stated, "Any judge or justice should interpret the Constitution faithfully, which means protecting the right to life and the right to peacefully speak, live, and work consistent with one's religious beliefs. The president has promised to appoint justices committed to doing just that."

"President Trump continues to keep his promise to transform the federal judiciary, and his newest list of potential Supreme Court picks is further evidence of this," said Maureen Ferguson at The Catholic Association. "In releasing this expanded list, he brings transparency and clarity to the American voters who care about the rule of law and the defense of our constitutional rights."

These groups also blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not also releasing such a list of his possible Supreme Court picks.

SBA List's Dannenfelser suspects that's because, as she put it, "In contrast to President Trump, Joe Biden will only nominate Supreme Court justices who will uphold the Roe regime that allows for abortion on demand through birth.

The Catholic Association's Ferguson stated after Trump released his list, "Voters are left to wonder why Joe Biden won't treat them with the same respect and release a list of his own."

Also praising Trump's picks was March for Life President Jeanne Mancini. She stated, "One of President Trump's greatest accomplishments has been the restoration of the judicial system through the appointment of judges who respect life and the US Constitution."

Mancini added, "We anticipate that process will continue in a second term and look forward to the day that courts recognize the inherent dignity of all human life."

Left-leaning groups like The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights blasted Trump's new list.

Vanita Gupta, president of that group, said, "Trump's new Supreme Court shortlist is no different than his old one. Everyone on this list has passed Trump's shameful litmus tests with demonstrated records against health care, women, LGBTQ people, people of color, and immigrants.

She continued, "Trump has threatened our country's values and people with his intention to nominate more individuals who would decimate the Affordable Care Act and eviscerate Roe v. Wade. And his previous picks for the Supreme Court have confirmed our fears with their opinions on these important issues.