Trump, Biden Hit Swing States as 2 Battles Rage: 'Death to America' and 'Shut Down the Whole Economy'

Polls show the presidential race tightening, including in key battleground states. So that’s where President Trump and his Democratic challenger Vice President Biden have traveled this week. Wisconsin, hit with protests and violence in recent days, got a visit from both candidates. And Trump also headed into Biden territory in Pennsylvania, one of the most crucial swing states.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the former vice president talked to residents there after visiting the family of Jacob Blake, the African-American whose shooting by police kicked off days of violent rioting. Biden discussed racism in America.

Speaking of Kenosha’s recent troubles, he said, “It also exposed what had not been paid enough attention to: the underlying racism that is institutionalized in the United States; still exists, has existed for 400 years.”

Americans Chanting ‘Death to America’

In Biden’s own home state of Pennsylvania, Trump went after his opponent for softness on the violence during racial justice protests in recent months, and silence on law and order.

Trump told a crowd in Latrobe, "For the entire summer, Biden was silent as far left rioters viciously attacked law enforcement in Democrat-run cities all, burned down businesses, terrorized civilians and just recently marched through the streets chanting ‘Death to America.’ This is what we have."

Biden’s been trying to go after the president by using the coronavirus pandemic’s death count and havoc caused to the economy by the lockdowns. But Trump says the economy is quickly rebounding as America forges ahead at full speed in its effort to beat COVID-19.

He suggested the US is, “Rounding the turn on the pandemic, we're rounding that turn. And vaccines are coming along great. You know that the job that they've done, the doctors, everybody else, we're years ahead of schedule. Anybody else as president, you wouldn't be talking about vaccines for two or three years from now.”

Suggesting a Total National Shutdown May Not Be Needed After All

Biden’s been trying to beat back his own bad publicity concerning the virus and the economy after he assured Americans in an ABC News interview he’d shut the whole country down again if scientists recommended that to fight the virus.

He suggested a reverse on that stand, saying in Wilmington, Delaware this week, “There's going to be no need, in my view, to be able to shut down the whole economy.”

While those issues predominate now, Trump is again highlighting how Democrats’ push for tens of millions of mail-in votes could be the biggest problem come Election Day. Both campaigns are already lining up lawyers for a legal battle over problems with those votes.

‘Fraught with the Risk of Fraud & Coercion’

Attorney General William Barr talked with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer about mail-in’s problems and how they’ve been portrayed in the media up until Trump began to complain about such ballots.

“The bipartisan commission chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker said back in 2009 that mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion,” Barr told Blitzer. “Since that time, there’ve been in the newspapers, in networks, academic studies saying it is open to fraud and coercion. The only time the narrative changed is after this administration came in.”

Law and order, the economy, and the coronavirus are certainly top issues in the campaign. But by election night, the problems with widespread mail-in voting could be the major headline…and a roadblock to quickly knowing who’s actually won the election.