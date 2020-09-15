Trump to Answer Questions of Undecided Voters in ABC News Town Hall Tonight

With only seven weeks before Election Day, President Trump is appearing in a special 90-minute town hall meeting Tuesday evening with ABC News in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden won't be there.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Biden, but the network and the campaign were reportedly not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

In the town hall anchored by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Trump will face questions from uncommitted voters. The event titled "The President and the People" will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, and will be held in accordance with state and local government regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

The town hall comes as both presidential candidates say they are counting on taking the Keystone State in November. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a razor-thin margin of 0.7% -- the narrowest difference in a presidential election for the state since 1840.

The town hall airs at 9:00 pm Eastern, 8:00 pm Central tonight on ABC.

Meanwhile, Biden is traveling to the battleground state of Florida today, amid growing concerns among Democrats that his standing among the state's Latino population is slipping.

Biden's team admits it knows it has work to do to gain the community's support, and Biden himself says he'll be working hard to win Latino votes.

"I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote," the former vice president said.

A recent poll from NBC and Marist found Latinos in Florida almost evenly split between Biden and President Trump, although Hillary Clinton had a major lead among Latino voters in the same poll four years ago.

The President, also campaigning for the Latino vote, spoke at an indoor event in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday called "Latinos for Trump Roundtable".

"I've achieved more for Hispanic Americans in 47 months than Joe Biden has achieved in 47 years," Trump said.

Florida is considered a tossup in this year's election. President Trump won a narrow victory in the Sunshine State in 2016.