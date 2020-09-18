McConnell Says Trump's Ginsburg Replacement Will Get a Full Senate Vote

Rumors have already begun that President Trump will attempt to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, rather than waiting until after the election.

Multiple media outlets report their sources confirm Trump will try to fill the coveted Supreme Court seat and could announce his nominee within a few days.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) says a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote by the full Senate.

"Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants them to wait. "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

With Republicans controlling the Senate and Trump in the White House, they are expected to push ahead immediately since there's a chance that control of either the White House or Senate could change after November's elections.

President Trump could name another woman for the seat, but this time it would be a conservative like U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett who previously clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia.