White House Responds After President Trump Won't Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power

There are questions now about whether President Trump will step aside in a peaceful transition of power if he loses or if he'll go down swinging.

Top Republicans have pushed back after the President suggested he might not accept the election results if Democrat Joe Biden prevails in November.

During a news conference Wednesday, President Trump refused to confirm a peaceful transfer of power in January should he lose the election. Coming only about six weeks before votes are counted, his comments are causing concern on both sides of the aisle.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany reminded reporters that just last month Hillary Clinton said, "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstance."

McEnany says Democrats should be asked the same question.

"The president will accept the results of a free and fair election. But I think your question is more fitting for Democrats who are on the record saying the won't accept the results of an election, said McEnany.

President Trump's comments came Wednesday while answering questions at the end of his White House briefing. He was asked if he would commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transfer of power after the election.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens. You know that," Trump said.

With 40 days until the election, the president is casting doubt on the integrity of the results, including campaigning against mail-in voting this November. More states are encouraging it during the pandemic.

But some Republicans, Mitt Romney among them, tweeted "Any suggestion that a President might not respect this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable."

The Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky believes the president would only hold up the process if there were doubts about the election.

"Issues that rightfully lead to contesting the outcome that he would wait on what to do before conceding the election," von Spakovsky noted.

At her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had a message for the President.

"Why don't you just try to honor your oath of office to the Constitution of the United States," she said.

Trump made similar comments ahead of the 2016 election. When asked during an October debate whether he would abide by the voters' will, he responded that he would "keep you in suspense."

