Biden Picks 2 Critics of Trump's Policies for Border, Immigration Roles at Homeland Security

ABOVE: CBN News spoke with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) who just visited the border this weekend with a delegation of Republican members.

President Biden has nominated two critics of President Trump's immigration policies for key roles at the Department of Homeland Security.

The President named Tucson, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus for the position of commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Magnus publicly challenged the Trump administration's efforts to punish cities that refused to cooperate with tougher immigration enforcement policies.

Ur Mendoza Jaddou was nominated for the position of director of Citizenship and Immigration Services. She was director of DHS Watch, which was critical of Trump administration policies to curtail legal and illegal immigration.

The moves come as the Biden administration has made a deal with Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to send security forces to their border to try to reduce the surge of immigration to the U.S.

Mexico will maintain a 10,000 troop deployment and Guatemala will deploy 1,500 military personnel to patrol the border with Honduras, which has also committed 7,000 troops.