Biden to Deliver Remarks on Afghanistan: Watch LIVE at 2:30 pm Eastern

President Biden will deliver remarks on the way forward in Afghanistan. The president is expected to announce plans for the withdrawal of American troops by September 11, 2021.
Watch Biden's address below:
