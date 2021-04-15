Pelosi Says 'No' to Court Packing Bill Pushed by Democrats

Less than a week after President Biden unveils plans for a commission to study changes at the Supreme Court, congressional Democrats introduced legislation to expand the bench.

"Republicans stole two seats on the Supreme Court. Now, it is up to us to repair that damage. Our democracy is in jeopardy, said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass).

Conservatives hold the majority after President Trump's appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, likely cementing the conservative tilt for decades.

Sponsors of the bill insist the move is justified and fair.

"Nowhere in the constitution is it written just how many justices should sit on the Supreme Court."

But the bill faces an uphill battle, even among fellow Democrats.

"They'd have to change the filibuster rule. I don't think democrats, there are a handful of Democrats who wouldn't do it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

That includes top Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who at a weekly press briefing said she supports the commission but will not bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

"It's a big step. It's not out of the question. It has been done before, in the history of our country a long time ago," said Pelosi.