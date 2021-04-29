Sen. Tim Scott Rejects Big Government, Points to Big God Instead: 'God Has Supplied It'

In the Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) rejected the president's massive spending proposals that would grow the government and make Americans more dependent on Washington.

Scott denounced, "Even more taxing, even more spending, to put Washington even more in the middle of your life — from the cradle to college."

He also drove hard the point that the White House is not listening to science in regards to COVID protocols like the president promised he would.

"Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of their future. Our public schools should have opened months ago," Scott said. "Other countries did. Private and religious schools did. Science has shown for months that schools are safe."

The South Carolina Republican also reminded the nation of what the country was like before the pandemic and praised President Trump's hard work to fast-track safe vaccines.

"This should be a joyful springtime for our nation. This administration inherited a tide that had already turned. The coronavirus is on the run!" he exclaimed. "Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines."

Scott highlighted how Biden and congressional Democrats have chosen to push America to the far left and have shunned bipartisanship.

"In February, Republicans told President Biden we wanted to keep working together to win this fight. But Democrats wanted to go it alone. They spent almost $2 trillion on a partisan bill that the White House bragged was the most liberal bill in American history! Only 1% went to vaccinations. No requirement to re-open schools promptly. COVID brought Congress together five times. This Administration pushed us apart."

Scott cited low unemployment rates for minorities before the pandemic struck last year, calling it "the most inclusive economy in my lifetime." He also praised GOP efforts including tax breaks to encourage business investments in low-income communities.

"So why do we feel so divided and anxious?" he asked. "A nation with so much cause for hope should not feel so heavy-laden."

"Just before COVID, we had the most inclusive economy in my lifetime. The lowest unemployment ever recorded for African-Americans, Hispanics, and Asian-Americans. The lowest for women in nearly 70 years. Wages were growing faster for the bottom 25 percent than the top 25 percent."

"That happened because Republicans focused on expanding opportunity for all Americans," he explained.

Scott also reminded Americans that their best future won't come from being dependent on the federal government. "Our best future won't come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you -- the American people," he said.

Ultimately, Scott pointed to God, giving Him praise for America's successes. "I am standing here because my mom has prayed me through some very tough times. I believe our nation has succeeded the same way. Because generations of Americans, in their own ways, have asked for grace — and God has supplied it," he said.

Scott concluded by citing the worship song "The Blessing", which was drawn from Numbers 6:24-26. He spoke that blessing over viewers, saying:

"May the Lord bless you and keep you

Make His face shine upon you

And be gracious to you…

May His presence go before you,

And behind you, and beside you…

In your weeping and rejoicing,

He is with you...

May His favor be upon (our nation), for a thousand generations

And your family... and your children…

And their children.

Good night, and God bless."

