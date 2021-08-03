Biden Calls for Cuomo's Resignation After State AG Releases Bombshell Sexual Harassment Report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) faced mounting pressure Tuesday to resign, including from President Joe Biden and other members of the Democratic party.

The news comes after an investigation found that he has sexually harassed numerous current and former state government employees.

"I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact," Biden said to CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Many of the victims say they feared retaliation from the governor if they reported his misconduct.

"The independent investigation has concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Those interviewed during the Attorney General's investigation described an executive office culture of fear, flirtation, intimidation, intimacy, abuse, and affection ... all creating a work environment ripe for harassment.

Investigators say evidence collected during the months-long probe verifies claims of harassment from not only members of Cuomo’s own staff but also other employees, including a state trooper and members of the public.

"On November 16th, 2020 in the executive mansion, the governor hugged executive assistant number one and reached under her blouse to grab her breast," explained Lead Investigator Anne Clark. "This was the culmination of a pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct."

The two lead investigators detailed an environment of intimidation and bullying.

"It was a culture where you could not say no to the governor and if you upset him or his senior staff, you would be written off, cast aside, or worse," said Investigator Joon Kim.

According to the report, the governor and his senior team also took action to retaliate against at least one accuser.

Cuomo spoke out against the investigation and its findings Tuesday afternoon.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," he said. "I am 63-years-old, I have lived my entire life in public view. That is not who I am that is not who I have ever been."

Gov. Cuomo says his attorney has responded to each individual allegation and is making that document public.

