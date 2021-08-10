NY Lawmakers Move Ahead With Cuomo Impeachment Investigation, Criminal Investigation Also Underway

WASHINGTON – New York state lawmakers are moving forward with the impeachment process against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and have laid out the scope of their investigation.

Monday, the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee met for the first time since New York's attorney general issued a blistering report, finding that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

"For the first time in more than 100 years, the assembly is undertaking an impeachment investigation of a sitting governor," said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation is also looking into other allegations of misconduct.

"Allegations that the governor improperly used state resources to write and produce a book," said Committee Chairman Charles D. Lavine. "Allegations concerning COVID-19 and nursing homes, allegations that he provided for preferential access to COVID-19 testing."

It comes after Cuomo's top aid, Melissa DeRosa suddenly resigned and one of his chief assistants, Brittany Commisso, publicly filed a criminal complaint.

"He put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra," Commisso told CBS News.

The Albany County District Attorney is investigating and encouraging other accusers to come forward.

Meanwhile, Cuomo maintains the report is flawed and says he's innocent.

In Washington, there are growing calls for Cuomo to resign, even among fellow top Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and both New York senators have called for him to step down.