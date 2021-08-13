With Border Flooded, Afghanistan Crumbling, and Epic Debt Spending, Trump Asks, 'Do You Miss Me Yet?'

With the southern border flooded with illegal crossings, Afghanistan in free fall, oil prices climbing, inflation and crime spiking, plus a controversial $3.5 trillion social spending plan racing through Congress, former President Donald Trump is asking America, "Do you miss me yet?"

Just The News reports Trump sounded off on the wave of problems currently inundating the Biden administration in an email Friday to his supporters.

"Tragic mess in Afghanistan," Trump wrote, referring to the swift seizure of cities and provincial areas by Taliban jihadists. "A completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world — DO YOU MISS ME YET?"

Trump has also released separate statements on different issues, most recently speaking out about the stunning handover to the Taliban that's currently underway in Afghanistan.

"I personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they are doing now would not have been acceptable. It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone. What is going on now is not acceptable. It should have been done much better," the former president wrote in a post to his website on Thursday.

In an earlier post this week, Trump addressed the Biden administration's $3.5 trillion budget plan, calling it a "Communist Plan to Destroy America."

"This legislation is an assault on our Nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream," he wrote.

"It destroys our Borders and the rule of law by granting dangerous amnesty that will flood America's beautiful cities," the 45th President continued. "It will overwhelm our schools, and make our Nation less safe. It raises taxes like we have never seen, while also making many things you buy everyday more expensive (gas, groceries, and much more)."

"And don't forget the crazy Green New Deal," he added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Problems Continue Along the Southwest U.S. Border

As CBN News has reported, between June and July, there was a 13 percent increase in migrants crossing the border illegally. In July alone, a record 210,000 migrants entered the U.S. along the border, often with the help of smugglers. Many of those putting their feet on American soil for the first time are reportedly infected with COVID-19.

Detention facilities are out of space and agents are overwhelmed.

Across the entire southwest border, illegal crossings are at a 21-year high with swarms of people, including 19,000-plus unaccompanied children turning themselves in to agents in July.

Government Should Be Saving Money, Not Spending It

On the subject of federal spending, economist Stephen Moore told CBN News' Faith Nation he's aghast at how much money the U.S. government plans to borrow.

"This is a gigantic amount of money. Each child born today if this passes will pay $600,000 in debt over their lifetime," he said. "I have nothing good to say about this. We should be saving money right now not spending it."

He fears if this becomes law, it will cause a financial crisis.

"I am very worried about inflation. If you pass another $4.5 trillion of debt borrowing, that's going to be financed by printing more money and when you print more money, that means more inflation," he said.

The $4.5 trillion he refers to is a combination of the $1 trillion infrastructure package the Senate just passed, plus the $3.5 trillion in the Democrats' social spending plan.

Biden Leaves Town

President Biden departed for his home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday where he will stay over the weekend, without publicly addressing the situation in Afghanistan or anything else, Just The News reported.