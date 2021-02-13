Mitch McConnell Expected to Vote to Acquit Trump in Second Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will reportedly vote to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

News of McConnell's decision came Saturday morning ahead of the fifth day for Trump's trial.

House impeachment managers spent two days making their case that President Trump's violent rhetoric led to the Capitol Hill riots on Jan. 6.

The prosecution argued once the attack started, Trump did nothing to stop it. House Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin said, "Why did President Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on the Capitol as soon as he learned of it? Why did President Trump do nothing to stop the attack for at least two hours after the attack began?"

BELOW: Watch the Next Phase of the Impeachment Trial

Despite, the Senate voting Saturday morning to allow witnesses during the trial, Trump’s lawyers made an agreement that would prevent testimony from witnesses. They agreed to enter a statement by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) into the record.

Additionally, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) stood by his account of a phone call he had with Trump on Jan. 6 even though Trump's lawyers called it "hearsay."

Tuberville said he told the former president that security was removing Mike Pence from the Senate chamber during the attack at the Capitol.

"He didn't get a chance to say a whole lot because I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville told reporters.

The trial could continue playing out over the weekend and even into early next week before a final vote is conducted. There's no solid word on a timeline.

