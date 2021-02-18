Religious Freedom at Stake, Biden's Pick to Lead DOJ's Civil Rights Division to Face Testy Senate Hearings

President Biden's pick to head up the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is set to face a contentious nomination in the U.S. Senate.

The nominee, Kristen Clarke, lashed out at then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions' 2018 Religious Liberty Task Force, claiming it would "make it easier for people to use religion to discriminate."

Penny Nance is the president of Concerned Women for America. CBN News's John Jessup spoke with her on Wednesday about the President's choice to head the division and what she thinks it means for religious freedom in America under the Biden administration.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***