U.S. House Punishes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Past Posts and Backing Wild Conspiracy Theories

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has voted to kick a freshman Republican off the two committees she was on, for posts on social media and comments she made before she was elected. All House Democrats, joined by 11 Republicans, threw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the Budget and Education committees.

They attacked Greene for past media posts like showing herself with an assault rifle superimposed next to the left-wing Democratic members of what’s known as The Squad – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

Standing next to a poster of that scene, Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer said on the House floor, “I ask my colleagues to tell me what message they think it sends.”

‘She Spread Cruel Conspiracy Theories’

Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said of Greene, “She spread cruel conspiracy theories, even claiming the horrific mass school shootings in Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged.”

Greene was also castigated for her backing of wild conspiracy theories, including the claim that Jewish-controlled space lasers deliberately caused California wildfires, or that a plane didn’t hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

As she said on the TV broadcast American Priority, “It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.”

‘These Things Do Not Represent Me’

On the House floor, she said she’s changed.

“These were words of the past. And these things do not represent me,” Greene said.

She added, “9/11 definitely happened. I remember that day, crying all day long watching it on the news. And it’s a tragedy for anyone to say it didn’t happen.”

As for Sandy Hook and Parkland, she said, “School shootings are absolutely real.”

But it was too late, as the majority took the unprecedented step of stripping away a minority member’s committee assignments. “Serving on a committee is not a right. It is a privilege,” said Rep. James McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Republicans for not dealing with Greene themselves, saying, “If any of our members threatened the safety of other members, we’d be the first ones to take them off of a committee.”

GOP Leaders Not Willing to Go This Far

Top Republicans had condemned Greene’s past posts and words but weren’t willing to remove her from her committee assignments. They suggested it was wrong to punish the Georgia lawmaker for what she said before being elected.

Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski attacked the vote, saying, “Bringing a majority resolution to the floor to remove a minority member from her committee assignments is wrong and unprecedented.”

Charging such a move will only further inflame the nation’s bitter partisan divide, Walorski stated, “House Resolution 72 is nothing more than a partisan power grab at a critical time when the majority party itself repeatedly calls for unity as our path forward.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy added, “Never before in the history of this House has the majority abused its power in this way.”

Greene Says They’ll Come for Her Job Next

And Republican leaders warned Democrats the GOP might do the same thing to them when Republicans retake the House.

As for Greene, she immediately issued a fundraising email that said across the top, “Liberals in the U.S. House have voted to remove me from my committees, and their next step will be to expel me from Congress. They want to cancel me; they don’t care that I was duly elected by 75% of the voters in my district, or that I am a conservative woman who refuses to apologize or play their games.”