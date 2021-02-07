WY GOP Censures Rep. Liz Cheney, Demands She 'Immediately Resign' Over Trump Impeachment

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the third-ranking House Republican, said Sunday she will not resign despite being censured by her state's Republican Party over her vote to impeach President Trump.

After Republicans in the U.S. House voted 145 to 61 to keep Cheney in her leadership post on Wednesday, the Wyoming State Republican Party formally censured her Saturday and called for her to "immediately resign" and repay 2020 campaign donations.

CONFIRMED: Wyoming GOP votes "overwhelmingly" to censure Liz Cheney for voting to impeach Trump. The resolution: - Calls on Cheney to "immediately resign" and repay donations from the WYGOP to her 2020 campaign

— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 6, 2021

Only eight of the state's 74 Republican Party members opposed the resolution. Their censure vote pointed out that the U.S. House didn't even hold a “formal hearing or due process” when Cheney rushed to join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump.

Cheney told Chris Wallace with "Fox News Sunday" that she has no plans to resign.

"I'm not. Look, I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution," she said. "And as I've explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state, voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment, and it doesn't bend to partisanship, it doesn't bend to political pressure, it's the most important oath that we take."

She condemned her state party for their disapproval, then accused them of accepting conspiracy theories over the presidential election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which she says are false.

"Well, I think you have to read the language of the censure," Cheney declared. "People in the party are mistaken, they believe that BLM and Antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. That's just simply not the case, it's not true. And we're going to have a lot of work we have to do. People have been lied to."

"The extent to which the president, President Trump, for months leading up to Jan. 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie. And people need to understand that."

Cheney urged the GOP to be forthright about the election in an effort to regain control in the 2022 mid-term elections and the next presidential race.

"We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth and that we're being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024," she added.

Former President Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate which is scheduled to begin Tuesday in an effort to bar him from ever running for office again. During and after his January 6th speech in Washington he called for peace. Many Republicans and legal scholars have argued that it's unconstitutional to "impeach" someone who's no longer in office.

