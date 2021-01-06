A Razor Thin Runoff in Georgia as US Senate Control Hangs in the Balance

ATLANTA, Georgia - It's too close to call as the margins are razor-thin in the Georgia runoff elections for the US Senate. Once again, the media have already been calling one race for the Democrats, but Republicans aren't giving up yet.

Some media outlets are projecting Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner over incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the two runoff races.

"I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election, in this moment in American history," Warnock announced.

But Loeffler's not conceding the race. "We got lots of thanks to go out but we got some work to do here. This is a game of inches. We're going to win this election," she said.

In the other race, Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff has the lead, but with votes still to be counted, it's still too close to call.

These races were always expected to be close, with turnout the key.

On Election Day for this runoff, we saw lines from early in the morning and into the evening. Voters didn't seem to mind because they realized the importance of this historic day - even voters like 18-year-old Isais Salazar who was participating in his first election. "It feels great knowing I have like a voice," he said.

Voter Anna Wu told us, "Every election is significant, you need to stay informed no matter what. But this one especially, just because the Senate is up for grabs."



Tiffany Rivera says important issues like immigration drove her to the polls.



"Just the kids that are suffering and separated from their parents and stuff like this, being pregnant also I think about my kids," Rivera said. "Being a Latino I think the Latino community needs to get out and vote."

A record-setting three million plus voters cast their ballots early. Then some precincts saw more turnout Tuesday than they did for the general election in November. Voters say they understand why.



"The country's on the line, our safety's on the line, having a government that can actually govern in on the lines," Chanda Caldwell said. "If you care about your way of life you're definitely going to do that today."

Another voter told us, "I'm ready to move forward on so many levels."