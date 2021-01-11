Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Resigns

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is resigning from his position with Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, standing in his place.

Fox News reports that Wolf sent a letter to DHS employees Monday afternoon indicating that he was "saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration. Unfortunately this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary."

"Be proud of what we have accomplished," Wolf added. "The Homeland is safer and more secure because of your efforts."

He concluded the letter by informing DHS employees that he is certain the changeover will be properly handled and run smoothly.

"I leave knowing the Department has positioned itself for an orderly and smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team," he wrote. "Welcome them, educate them, and learn from them. They are your leaders for the next four years - a time which undoubtedly will be full of challenges and opportunities to show the American people the value of DHS and why it is worth the investment."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories