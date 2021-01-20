An Inauguration Like No Other Amid Pandemic, Security Threats

As Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States at Noon, Wednesday, the top priority is a peaceful transfer of power.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes," President Trump said in a farewell address Tuesday evening.

Trump called for unity and again condemned the attack on the Capitol.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now, more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our common destiny," Trump said.

Among his final acts, issuing a slew of pardons and commutations, including to former adviser Steve Bannon.

In a break from 150 years of tradition, the outgoing president is not attending the inauguration. Trump, left DC just hours before.



In a show of unity, GOP leaders skipped Trump's departure ceremony, this morning, in favor of attending mass with incoming President Biden.

And on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly broke with the president, blaming him for the rampage against the Capitol. "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

With concerns there could be additional attacks against Wednesday's inaugural events, 25,000 National Guard members are patrolling the streets of Washington. After concerns about a possible insider attack, at least a dozen Guard members were removed from the mission. Two reportedly with ties to far-right extremist groups.

"Any reason that somebody's name is brought to the attention of the command, they're being removed from the line," said Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman.

Between the pandemic and the security threat, it's an inauguration like no other. No crowds are gathering to watch the ceremony – instead 200,000 flags line the National Mall – and no parade or inaugural balls.

The night before his swearing-in, the president-elect attended a solemn ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to remember the more than 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

"To heal, we must remember," Biden said.

His inaugural speech is expected to be one of unity, looking ahead to the challenges the country can overcome if Americans come together.

Vice President Mike Pence and former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush are all expected to be in attendance.

The president-elect will get to work immediately upon taking office, signing several executive orders undoing Trump administration policies and sending an immigration reform bill to Congress.