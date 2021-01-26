Biden to Deliver Remarks on His Administration's COVID-19 Response at 4:45 PM Eastern

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks this afternoon on his administration's efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Biden wants to vaccinate more Americans in the weeks ahead with a new goal of inoculating 150 million people over the next 100 days or 1.5 million shots per day.

"I think we may be able to get that to ... 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day," Biden said Monday, "but we have to meet that goal of a million a day."

Biden added that he expects widespread availability of the vaccines for Americans by spring, with the U.S. "well on our way to herd immunity" necessary to end the pandemic by summer. Even so, he warned the nation was going to be "in this for a while and could see between "600,000 and 660,000 deaths before we begin to turn the corner in a major way."

So far there have been 25,293,201 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. which have resulted in 420,972 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

