GA Runoff Arrives: Biden Says Entire Generation at Stake, Pence Calls to 'Vote for Our Faith, for Our Freedom'

GEORGIA - It's decision day for Georgia, and the impact on the rest of the country will be huge. Voters here are making history as they determine who will control the US Senate in much-anticipated runoff elections.

On the eve of the contest, political heavy hitters barnstormed the state.



The president, vice president, president-elect and vice president-elect all flocked to Georgia. And in this drama of an election season, President Trump performed the final scene, stumping for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler last night in Dalton.

READ 'Nothing Shady at all Here': Outcry Grows as Stacey Abrams' Federal Judge Sister Refuses to Recuse from Election Case



"The radical Democrats are trying to capture Georgia Senate seats so they can wield unchecked, unrestrained, absolute power over every aspect of your life," Trump told the crowd. "Our mission here in Georgia is to make sure the radical left cannot rob you of your voice and your votes in Washington."





The president proved to be as fiery as ever. "They're not taking this White House, we're gonna fight like hell, I'm gonna tell you right now," he declared.



Earlier in the day, Vice President Pence was in Milner, Georgia rallying the electorate. "Vote for our faith, for our freedom. We need you to vote to send David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to the United States Senate," Pence said.



President-Elect Biden also brought his influence to the Peach State on Monday, campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta.

"The power is literally in your hands unlike any time in my career," Biden said. "One state, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years but for the next generation!"



His number two, Vice President-Elect Harris was in Savannah just a day before.



"I'm here to thank you on behalf of Joe and myself for what you did in November and I'm here to ask you to do it again," Harris said.



Poll workers and technicians try to get machines up and running after experiencing issues during Georgia's Senate runoff elections at a senior center, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)



CBN News spoke with Georgia voters who seemed to appreciate the gravity of these elections.



"This is a monumental moment," said Colleen Strickland. "I'm proud to be a Georgian right now and I think we're going to make a difference."



"We've got a lot on the line," said Isaiah Gaymon. "Some think it's a big deal, some don't, but I think it's a big deal in my opinion."

READ Franklin Graham's Dire Warning About Georgia Runoff: Liberals Plan to 'Vastly Alter America'

"A lot of young people are not voting enough, so I feel like it's important to push it, to annoy people so that they'll actually go out and do it," Kamille Caldwell added.



Georgia voter Kelly Whaley noted as important as the election is, what comes after it is even more vital. "Voting is important, but then every day just doing what you can to help people and know that the work is never really done just, gotta keep going," she said.

It's unlikely that we'll know the winners after the polls close tonight. Absentee ballots must still be counted, and with the races predicted to be very close, officials are expected to be meticulous in how they carry out the process.